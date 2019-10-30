Oxford Square Capital (NASDAQ:OXSQ) Trading Down 12.7%

Oxford Square Capital Corp (NASDAQ:OXSQ)’s share price was down 12.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $5.02 and last traded at $5.16, approximately 1,185,631 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 609% from the average daily volume of 167,142 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.91.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on OXSQ shares. TheStreet cut shares of Oxford Square Capital from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut shares of Oxford Square Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Oxford Square Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.67.

The company has a market cap of $280.19 million, a P/E ratio of 7.70 and a beta of 0.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $6.05 and its 200-day moving average is $6.30.

Oxford Square Capital (NASDAQ:OXSQ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $20.91 million for the quarter. Oxford Square Capital had a negative net margin of 34.20% and a positive return on equity of 11.75%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Oxford Square Capital Corp will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OXSQ. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in Oxford Square Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at about $75,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Oxford Square Capital during the 1st quarter valued at about $222,000. Creative Planning lifted its stake in Oxford Square Capital by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 38,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its stake in Oxford Square Capital by 99.5% during the 2nd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 39,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 19,925 shares during the period. Finally, Callodine Capital Management LP bought a new position in Oxford Square Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at about $320,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.88% of the company’s stock.

Oxford Square Capital Company Profile (NASDAQ:OXSQ)

Oxford Square Capital Corp. is a business development company, operates as a closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. It is a private equity and mezzanine firm. The firm invests in both public and private companies. It invests in secured and unsecured senior debt, subordinated debt, junior subordinated debt, preferred stock, common stock and syndicated bank loans.

