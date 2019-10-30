Owens-Illinois (NYSE:OI) Stock Price Down 2.4%

Owens-Illinois Inc (NYSE:OI)’s share price fell 2.4% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $8.51 and last traded at $8.48, 2,987,362 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 65% from the average session volume of 1,809,613 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.68.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on OI. Bank of America downgraded Owens-Illinois from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Owens-Illinois from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $17.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Monday, August 5th. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Owens-Illinois in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Owens-Illinois from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Owens-Illinois from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.80.

Get Owens-Illinois alerts:

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.94 and a 200-day moving average of $14.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.18, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.72.

Owens-Illinois (NYSE:OI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. Owens-Illinois had a positive return on equity of 36.80% and a negative net margin of 6.58%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Owens-Illinois Inc will post 2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. Owens-Illinois’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.35%.

In related news, Director Carol A. Williams purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.21 per share, with a total value of $122,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 60,761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $741,891.81. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Owens-Illinois by 58.7% in the third quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. now owns 683,638 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,021,000 after acquiring an additional 252,955 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its position in shares of Owens-Illinois by 4.4% in the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 64,750 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $665,000 after purchasing an additional 2,716 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its position in shares of Owens-Illinois by 10.2% in the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 15,119 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,403 shares during the period. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in shares of Owens-Illinois by 5.9% in the third quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 133,240 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,368,000 after purchasing an additional 7,480 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of Owens-Illinois by 5.7% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 6,818,691 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $70,059,000 after purchasing an additional 367,421 shares during the period. 90.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Owens-Illinois (NYSE:OI)

Owens-Illinois, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells glass containers to food and beverage manufacturers primarily in Americas, Europe, and Asia Pacific. It produces glass containers for alcoholic beverages, including beer, flavored malt beverages, spirits, and wine. The company is also involved in the production of glass packaging for various food items, soft drinks, teas, juices, and pharmaceuticals.

Featured Article: Understanding Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for Owens-Illinois Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Owens-Illinois and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.