Owens-Illinois (NYSE:OI) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Owens-Illinois (NYSE:OI) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The industrial products company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.01), RTT News reports. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. Owens-Illinois had a negative net margin of 6.58% and a positive return on equity of 36.80%. Owens-Illinois’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. Owens-Illinois updated its Q4 guidance to $0.45-0.50 EPS and its FY19 guidance to $2.20-2.25 EPS.

Shares of NYSE OI opened at $8.68 on Wednesday. Owens-Illinois has a 1-year low of $8.51 and a 1-year high of $20.78. The company has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of 3.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.72. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.33.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. Owens-Illinois’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.35%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on OI shares. KeyCorp restated a “sell” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Owens-Illinois in a research report on Tuesday. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Owens-Illinois from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $17.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Owens-Illinois from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Owens-Illinois from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Owens-Illinois from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Owens-Illinois currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.80.

In related news, Director Carol A. Williams bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.21 per share, with a total value of $122,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 60,761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $741,891.81. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

About Owens-Illinois

Owens-Illinois, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells glass containers to food and beverage manufacturers primarily in Americas, Europe, and Asia Pacific. It produces glass containers for alcoholic beverages, including beer, flavored malt beverages, spirits, and wine. The company is also involved in the production of glass packaging for various food items, soft drinks, teas, juices, and pharmaceuticals.

