Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) Shares Sold by Skylands Capital LLC

Skylands Capital LLC reduced its position in shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) by 21.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 141,375 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 38,200 shares during the period. Owens Corning accounts for about 1.3% of Skylands Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Skylands Capital LLC owned about 0.13% of Owens Corning worth $8,935,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OC. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of Owens Corning during the 2nd quarter worth about $507,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 567,105 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $33,006,000 after acquiring an additional 24,980 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 22.9% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 172,202 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $10,022,000 after acquiring an additional 32,113 shares during the period. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Owens Corning during the 2nd quarter worth about $11,657,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 15,006 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $873,000 after acquiring an additional 817 shares during the period. 98.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Owens Corning to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Owens Corning in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Argus upgraded shares of Owens Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Owens Corning from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Owens Corning presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.68.

In other news, VP Kelly Schmidt sold 1,589 shares of Owens Corning stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.53, for a total transaction of $96,182.17. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 15,264 shares in the company, valued at $923,929.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director W Howard Morris sold 2,773 shares of Owens Corning stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.69, for a total transaction of $151,655.37. Following the sale, the director now owns 37,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,028,452.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 42,362 shares of company stock worth $2,402,018 in the last 90 days. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE OC traded down $0.84 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $61.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 897,983 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,739,406. Owens Corning has a 52-week low of $40.64 and a 52-week high of $65.22. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.24.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The construction company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.13. Owens Corning had a net margin of 6.99% and a return on equity of 12.14%. The firm had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.54 earnings per share. Owens Corning’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Owens Corning will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 11th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. Owens Corning’s payout ratio is 17.81%.

Owens Corning, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells glass fiber reinforcements and other materials for composites; and residential, commercial, and industrial building materials worldwide. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and manufactures and sells glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

