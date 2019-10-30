Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.29 EPS

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.29, Briefing.com reports. Oshkosh had a net margin of 7.04% and a return on equity of 22.70%. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.80 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Oshkosh updated its FY20 guidance to $7.30-8.10 EPS.

OSK traded up $4.87 on Wednesday, hitting $89.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,449,505 shares, compared to its average volume of 624,236. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.38. The firm has a market cap of $5.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.97. Oshkosh has a 12 month low of $54.98 and a 12 month high of $89.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Get Oshkosh alerts:

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on OSK. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $95.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Oshkosh from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $79.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Oshkosh from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $85.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Oshkosh from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Oshkosh from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.55.

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies worldwide. The company's Access Equipment segment provides aerial work platforms and telehandlers for use in various construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications. This segment also offers rental fleet loans and leases, and floor plan and retail financing through third-party funding arrangements; towing and recovery equipment; carriers and wreckers; equipment installation services; and chassis and service parts sales.

See Also: Average Daily Trade Volume – What It Means In Stock Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Oshkosh Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oshkosh and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.