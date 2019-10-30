Oryx Petroleum (TSE:OXC) Share Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $0.25

Oryx Petroleum Co. Ltd (TSE:OXC) shares passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.25 and traded as low as $0.18. Oryx Petroleum shares last traded at $0.22, with a volume of 82,000 shares changing hands.

The company has a market cap of $149.36 million and a PE ratio of 1.91. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.25 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.13.

Oryx Petroleum (TSE:OXC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$53.34 million for the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Oryx Petroleum Co. Ltd will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Oryx Petroleum Corporation Limited acquires, explores for, develops, and produces oil from oil and gas assets in West Africa and the Middle East. It has interests in the Hawler license area located in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq; the AGC Central license located in Senegal and Guinea Bissau; and the Haute Mer B license in Congo.

