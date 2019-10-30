Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA) Earns “Neutral” Rating from Morgan Stanley

Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research note issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They presently have a $15.50 price target on the energy company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price suggests a potential downside of 79.43% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Ormat Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Cowen cut Ormat Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. UBS Group increased their price target on Ormat Technologies from $59.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Ormat Technologies in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Ormat Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ormat Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.94.

Shares of ORA stock opened at $75.35 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.23, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $74.16 and a 200-day moving average of $66.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Ormat Technologies has a 1-year low of $49.01 and a 1-year high of $79.18.

Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The energy company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $184.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $175.60 million. Ormat Technologies had a return on equity of 6.07% and a net margin of 11.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ormat Technologies will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Ravit Barniv sold 5,786 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.00, for a total transaction of $422,378.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $477,785. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director David Granot sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.70, for a total value of $530,250.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $626,472.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 35,712 shares of company stock valued at $2,582,976 in the last ninety days. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORA. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Ormat Technologies by 6.3% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,000 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,078,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Ormat Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $3,385,000. Somerville Kurt F grew its stake in Ormat Technologies by 7.1% during the second quarter. Somerville Kurt F now owns 13,255 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $840,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares during the period. Strs Ohio grew its stake in Ormat Technologies by 130.0% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,300 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Finally, Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahelet LTD acquired a new stake in Ormat Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $4,088,000. 74.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ormat Technologies, Inc engages in the geothermal and recovered energy power business in the United States, Indonesia, Kenya, Turkey, Chile, Guatemala, New Zealand, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Electricity, Product, and Other. The Electricity segment develops, builds, owns, and operates geothermal and recovered energy-based power plants; and sells electricity.

