Oritani Financial Corp. (ORIT) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 1st

Oritani Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:ORIT) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 24th, Fidelity reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 4th will be given a dividend of 0.18 per share by the bank on Wednesday, November 13th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 1st. This is a positive change from Oritani Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18.

NASDAQ ORIT opened at $19.24 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $18.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.24. The company has a market capitalization of $860.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.46 and a beta of 0.69. Oritani Financial has a 1-year low of $14.07 and a 1-year high of $19.30.

Oritani Financial (NASDAQ:ORIT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28. The company had revenue of $25.47 million for the quarter. Oritani Financial had a return on equity of 9.63% and a net margin of 31.46%.

ORIT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded Oritani Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. BidaskClub raised Oritani Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.00.

Oritani Financial Corp. operates as a savings and loan holding company for Oritani Bank that provides various banking services for individual and corporate customers. The company accepts a range of deposit products, such as non-interest and interest-bearing demand and NOW checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, retirement accounts, and time deposits.

