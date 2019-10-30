Origin Asset Management LLP Sells 10,500 Shares of Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT)

Origin Asset Management LLP cut its stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 57,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 10,500 shares during the quarter. Origin Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Euronet Worldwide were worth $8,442,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in Euronet Worldwide during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in Euronet Worldwide during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Euronet Worldwide during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in Euronet Worldwide by 86.6% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 543 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in Euronet Worldwide during the second quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EEFT traded down $1.61 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $140.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,223 shares, compared to its average volume of 442,321. The stock has a market cap of $7.70 billion, a PE ratio of 26.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Euronet Worldwide, Inc. has a 52 week low of $91.78 and a 52 week high of $171.25. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $145.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $153.32.

In other news, CEO Juan Bianchi sold 20,994 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.51, for a total value of $3,201,794.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,201,794.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

EEFT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Euronet Worldwide from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $170.00 to $168.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Euronet Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $171.22.

Euronet Worldwide Profile

Euronet Worldwide, Inc provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, retailers, service providers, and individual consumers worldwide. The company's Electronic Financial Transaction (EFT) Processing segment provides electronic payment solutions, including automated teller machine (ATM) cash withdrawal and deposit services, ATM network participation, outsourced ATM and point-of-sale (POS) management solutions, credit and debit card outsourcing, card issuing, and merchant acquiring services.

