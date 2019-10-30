Origin Asset Management LLP Decreases Holdings in Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Origin Asset Management LLP cut its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 56,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,500 shares during the quarter. Zebra Technologies accounts for approximately 1.1% of Origin Asset Management LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Origin Asset Management LLP owned approximately 0.10% of Zebra Technologies worth $11,722,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zebra Technologies in the second quarter worth $89,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 16.7% in the second quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 24,527 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,138,000 after buying an additional 3,510 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 5.1% in the second quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 30,808 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,454,000 after buying an additional 1,504 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec purchased a new position in shares of Zebra Technologies in the second quarter worth $566,000. Finally, Courier Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 16.5% in the second quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 1,138 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. 89.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Anders Gustafsson sold 19,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.36, for a total transaction of $4,153,224.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 283,533 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,927,534.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Colleen M. O’sullivan sold 1,549 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.00, for a total transaction of $303,604.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,664 shares in the company, valued at approximately $914,144. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 23,177 shares of company stock worth $4,865,483. Company insiders own 1.77% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $270.00 target price (up from $235.00) on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research note on Wednesday. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $230.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zebra Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 19th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Zebra Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $255.00 price objective (up from $240.00) on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research report on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $238.50.

Zebra Technologies stock traded up $0.86 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $238.50. 20,544 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 382,332. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $204.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $201.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.22 and a beta of 1.62. Zebra Technologies has a 52-week low of $140.95 and a 52-week high of $241.76.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $3.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.15. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 10.95% and a return on equity of 43.60%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.88 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Zebra Technologies will post 12.05 EPS for the current year.

Zebra (NASDAQ: ZBRA) empowers the front line of business in retail/ecommerce, manufacturing, transportation and logistics, healthcare and other industries to achieve a performance edge. With more than 10,000 partners across 100 countries, they deliver industry-tailored, end-to-end solutions that intelligently connect people, assets and data to help our customers make business-critical decisions. Their market-leading solutions elevate the shopping experience, track and manage inventory as well as improve supply chain efficiency and patient care.

