Origin Asset Management LLP Cuts Stock Position in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA)

Origin Asset Management LLP lessened its holdings in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 11.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,700 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 8,300 shares during the period. Mastercard comprises approximately 1.6% of Origin Asset Management LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Origin Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $17,842,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MA. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in Mastercard during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mastercard by 52.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 110 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Delphi Private Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Mastercard in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Mastercard in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Mastercard in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. 74.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $315.00 price objective on shares of Mastercard and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Moffett Nathanson set a $320.00 price objective on shares of Mastercard and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Mastercard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $288.00 to $317.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $299.09.

Shares of MA stock traded up $2.78 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $277.07. 2,784,048 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,339,379. Mastercard Inc has a 12 month low of $171.89 and a 12 month high of $293.69. The company has a market cap of $279.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.69, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $272.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $265.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.49.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The credit services provider reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.14. Mastercard had a net margin of 42.71% and a return on equity of 135.02%. The company had revenue of $4.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.78 EPS. Mastercard’s revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Mastercard Inc will post 7.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 9th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 8th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.48%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.34%.

In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 7,542 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.56, for a total value of $2,040,563.52. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 111,969,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,294,597,247.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard K. Davis acquired 1,735 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $270.09 per share, for a total transaction of $468,606.15. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 6,031 shares in the company, valued at $1,628,912.79. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 104,070 shares of company stock worth $28,205,914 over the last 90 days. 3.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

