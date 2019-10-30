Origin Asset Management LLP Cuts Stake in Fox Factory Holding Corp (NASDAQ:FOXF)

Origin Asset Management LLP reduced its stake in shares of Fox Factory Holding Corp (NASDAQ:FOXF) by 19.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,249 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,425 shares during the quarter. Origin Asset Management LLP owned about 0.09% of Fox Factory worth $2,132,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in Fox Factory during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fox Factory by 914.4% in the third quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 823 shares in the last quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fox Factory in the second quarter valued at $145,000. Cim LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fox Factory in the second quarter valued at $217,000. Finally, Marco Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fox Factory in the second quarter valued at $219,000. 99.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on FOXF. BidaskClub lowered shares of Fox Factory from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Fox Factory from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $86.00 target price (up from $78.00) on shares of Fox Factory in a report on Thursday, August 1st. ValuEngine lowered shares of Fox Factory from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fox Factory from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Fox Factory has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.40.

In related news, insider Christopher Tutton sold 461 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.01, for a total value of $34,579.61. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,604 shares in the company, valued at $1,695,526.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Zvi Glasman sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.94, for a total value of $475,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 20,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,378,094.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 102,451 shares of company stock valued at $7,025,869. 2.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of FOXF stock traded down $0.37 on Wednesday, reaching $63.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,620 shares, compared to its average volume of 234,337. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.68. Fox Factory Holding Corp has a 1 year low of $50.20 and a 1 year high of $86.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.33.

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $192.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $187.96 million. Fox Factory had a net margin of 12.45% and a return on equity of 29.77%. Fox Factory’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Fox Factory Holding Corp will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Fox Factory Holding Corp. designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets ride dynamics products worldwide. The company offers front fork and rear suspension products for mountain bikes and road bikes; and powered vehicle products for side-by-side vehicles, on-road vehicles with off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all-terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, specialty vehicles and applications, and motorcycles.

