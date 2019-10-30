Orica (ASX:ORI) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $20.56

Orica Ltd (ASX:ORI) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $20.56 and traded as high as $23.82. Orica shares last traded at $23.42, with a volume of 1,054,477 shares.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is A$22.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is A$20.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.74 billion and a PE ratio of 40.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.79.

Orica Company Profile (ASX:ORI)

Orica Limited manufactures and sells commercial explosives and blasting systems to the mining, quarrying, oil and gas, and construction markets in Australia and internationally. The company offers bulk systems, electronic blasting systems, initiating systems, packaged explosives, and blasting services to the surface and underground mining, civil tunneling, quarrying, construction, and oil and gas markets.

