ORBCOMM Inc (NASDAQ:ORBC) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

ORBCOMM Inc (NASDAQ:ORBC) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,320,000 shares, a growth of 14.3% from the September 15th total of 3,780,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 973,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.4 days. Currently, 5.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

In other news, CFO Constantine Milcos bought 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.25 per share, with a total value of $78,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 48,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $253,926.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its stake in ORBCOMM by 1,793.9% in the 3rd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 12,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 11,840 shares in the last quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. purchased a new stake in ORBCOMM in the 2nd quarter worth about $82,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in ORBCOMM in the 2nd quarter worth about $95,000. M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in ORBCOMM by 34.8% in the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 21,930 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 5,659 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Menta Capital LLC purchased a new stake in ORBCOMM in the 2nd quarter worth about $171,000. 86.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ORBC opened at $4.70 on Wednesday. ORBCOMM has a 12 month low of $4.30 and a 12 month high of $10.47. The company has a market cap of $357.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.24 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.25.

ORBCOMM (NASDAQ:ORBC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The technology company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.08). ORBCOMM had a negative return on equity of 8.16% and a negative net margin of 7.71%. The business had revenue of $67.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.09) earnings per share. ORBCOMM’s revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ORBCOMM will post -0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ORBC. Craig Hallum raised ORBCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ORBCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, BidaskClub raised ORBCOMM from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. ORBCOMM currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.75.

ORBCOMM Company Profile

ORBCOMM Inc provides Internet of Things solutions in the United States, South America, Japan, Europe, and internationally. The company offers network connectivity, devices, device management, and Web reporting applications that are designed to track, monitor, control, and enhance security for various assets, such as trailers, trucks, rail cars, sea containers, power generators, fluid tanks, marine vessels, diesel or electric powered generators, oil and gas wells, pipeline monitoring equipment, irrigation control systems, and utility meters in transportation and supply chain, heavy equipment, fixed asset monitoring, and maritime industries, as well as for governments.

