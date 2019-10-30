Orange (EPA:ORA) Given a €18.30 Price Target by Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

Goldman Sachs Group set a €18.30 ($21.28) price target on Orange (EPA:ORA) in a report published on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on ORA. Morgan Stanley set a €15.50 ($18.02) price target on shares of Orange and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday. Barclays set a €16.00 ($18.60) price target on shares of Orange and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Berenberg Bank set a €16.60 ($19.30) price target on shares of Orange and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €16.50 ($19.19) price target on shares of Orange and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €17.00 ($19.77) price objective on shares of Orange and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €16.48 ($19.17).

ORA traded up €0.15 ($0.17) during trading on Tuesday, hitting €14.33 ($16.66). 7,502,652 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,300,000. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is €14.38. Orange has a one year low of €13.31 ($15.48) and a one year high of €15.80 ($18.37).

Orange SA provides a range of fixed telephony and mobile telecommunications, data transmission, and other value-added services to consumers, businesses, and other telecommunications operators in Europe, Africa, and the Middle East. The company offers mobile services, such as voice, SMS, and data; fixed broadband and narrowband services, as well as fixed network business solutions, including voice and data; and convergence packages.

