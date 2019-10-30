Orange (EPA:ORA) Given a €17.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank

Orange (EPA:ORA) has been given a €17.00 ($19.77) price objective by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank in a research report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank’s target price suggests a potential upside of 19.97% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Berenberg Bank set a €16.60 ($19.30) price target on Orange and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Barclays set a €16.00 ($18.60) price target on Orange and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €18.30 ($21.28) price target on Orange and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €16.50 ($19.19) price target on Orange and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €16.00 ($18.60) price target on Orange and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €16.48 ($19.17).

Orange stock opened at €14.17 ($16.48) on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of €14.38. Orange has a one year low of €13.31 ($15.48) and a one year high of €15.80 ($18.37).

Orange SA provides a range of fixed telephony and mobile telecommunications, data transmission, and other value-added services to consumers, businesses, and other telecommunications operators in Europe, Africa, and the Middle East. The company offers mobile services, such as voice, SMS, and data; fixed broadband and narrowband services, as well as fixed network business solutions, including voice and data; and convergence packages.

