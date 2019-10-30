Opus Bank (NASDAQ:OPB) Rating Increased to B- at TheStreet

Opus Bank (NASDAQ:OPB) was upgraded by equities researchers at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report issued on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on OPB. Hovde Group upgraded Opus Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $21.50 to $24.00 in a report on Friday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Opus Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. ValuEngine downgraded Opus Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Opus Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Opus Bank currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.00.

Shares of OPB traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $25.06. 597,500 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 142,621. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Opus Bank has a 1-year low of $17.79 and a 1-year high of $25.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $850.39 million, a PE ratio of 19.58 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a fifty day moving average of $22.49 and a 200-day moving average of $21.41.

Opus Bank (NASDAQ:OPB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.23. Opus Bank had a return on equity of 5.71% and a net margin of 11.12%. The business had revenue of $62.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Opus Bank will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Castine Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Opus Bank by 111.7% in the second quarter. Castine Capital Management LLC now owns 609,221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,861,000 after acquiring an additional 321,445 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Opus Bank in the second quarter worth about $2,508,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Opus Bank by 2.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,339,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,489,000 after acquiring an additional 76,150 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Opus Bank by 213.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 95,858 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,023,000 after acquiring an additional 65,313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Opus Bank by 2.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,542,599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,564,000 after acquiring an additional 40,238 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.75% of the company’s stock.

Opus Bank Company Profile

Opus Bank provides various banking products, services, and solutions for small and mid-sized companies, entrepreneurs, real estate investors, professionals, and high net worth individuals. The company accepts demand deposits, checking accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.

