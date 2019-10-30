OptiToken Reaches Market Cap of $117,347.00 (OPTI)

OptiToken (CURRENCY:OPTI) traded up 4.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on October 30th. Over the last week, OptiToken has traded 40.2% lower against the dollar. OptiToken has a market cap of $117,347.00 and $1,672.00 worth of OptiToken was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One OptiToken token can now be bought for approximately $0.0042 or 0.00000046 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00003234 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00010997 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $20.07 or 0.00219081 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $134.72 or 0.01470444 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0201 or 0.00000220 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0645 or 0.00000704 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00028467 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.94 or 0.00119428 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About OptiToken

OptiToken’s total supply is 97,807,066 tokens and its circulating supply is 27,882,045 tokens. The Reddit community for OptiToken is /r/OptiToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . OptiToken’s official website is optitoken.io . OptiToken’s official Twitter account is @optitoken and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling OptiToken

OptiToken can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BTC-Alpha. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OptiToken directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OptiToken should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy OptiToken using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

