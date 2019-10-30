OptimumBank Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPHC) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

OptimumBank Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPHC) saw a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,200 shares, an increase of 330.3% from the September 15th total of 3,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 20,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days. Currently, 1.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded OptimumBank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th.

Get OptimumBank alerts:

Shares of OptimumBank stock opened at $3.17 on Wednesday. OptimumBank has a 12-month low of $2.12 and a 12-month high of $5.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.16 and its 200-day moving average is $3.39.

OptimumBank (NASDAQ:OPHC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The bank reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. OptimumBank had a negative return on equity of 26.26% and a negative net margin of 28.88%. The company had revenue of $0.84 million for the quarter.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in OptimumBank stock. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of OptimumBank Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPHC) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 13,324 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.69% of OptimumBank at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

About OptimumBank

OptimumBank Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for OptimumBank that provides a range of consumer and commercial banking services to individuals and businesses. The company accepts demand interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing, savings, money market, NOW, and time deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and offers residential and commercial real estate, commercial, and consumer loans, as well as lending lines for working capital needs.

Recommended Story: What is basic economics?

Receive News & Ratings for OptimumBank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OptimumBank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.