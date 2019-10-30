Oppenheimer Weighs in on Biogen Inc’s Q4 2019 Earnings (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer increased their Q4 2019 earnings estimates for shares of Biogen in a report released on Wednesday, October 23rd. Oppenheimer analyst J. Olson now expects that the biotechnology company will earn $7.84 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $7.74. Oppenheimer has a “Buy” rating and a $280.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Biogen’s FY2020 earnings at $27.27 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $29.24 EPS.

BIIB has been the subject of a number of other reports. Mizuho reissued a “hold” rating and set a $235.00 price objective on shares of Biogen in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Bank of America upped their price target on Biogen from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Biogen from $244.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Biogen from $236.00 to $296.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Biogen from $255.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $288.33.

Shares of Biogen stock opened at $297.50 on Monday. Biogen has a one year low of $215.77 and a one year high of $344.00. The company has a market cap of $51.97 billion, a PE ratio of 11.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.91. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $239.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $232.93.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The biotechnology company reported $9.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $8.27 by $0.90. Biogen had a return on equity of 46.14% and a net margin of 37.91%. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $7.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Biogen by 152.3% in the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 111 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Ruggie Capital Group purchased a new stake in shares of Biogen during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Biogen during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Next Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Biogen by 101.3% during the second quarter. Next Capital Management LLC now owns 151 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lenox Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Biogen by 131.9% during the second quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 167 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.55% of the company’s stock.

About Biogen

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of plaque psoriasis.

