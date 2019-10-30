Oppenheimer Comments on Roper Technologies Inc’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NYSE:ROP)

Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer issued their Q1 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Roper Technologies in a report issued on Thursday, October 24th. Oppenheimer analyst C. Glynn forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings of $3.08 per share for the quarter. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Roper Technologies’ Q2 2020 earnings at $3.31 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $3.42 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $3.63 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $13.45 EPS.

ROP has been the topic of several other reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Roper Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Roper Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $394.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $370.00 to $394.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $342.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $373.10.

Shares of NYSE ROP opened at $341.84 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $34.79 billion, a PE ratio of 28.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.14. Roper Technologies has a 12-month low of $245.59 and a 12-month high of $385.51. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $346.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $357.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $3.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 21.58% and a return on equity of 16.46%. Roper Technologies’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.09 earnings per share.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ROP. Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 227.3% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 72 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 83.0% in the second quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 97 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors own 92.40% of the company’s stock.

In other Roper Technologies news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $363.04, for a total transaction of $181,520.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,080 shares in the company, valued at $3,296,403.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Amy Woods Brinkley sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.54, for a total transaction of $540,810.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,545,105.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 4th were issued a dividend of $0.4625 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 3rd. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is 15.66%.

About Roper Technologies

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Application Software; Network Software & Systems; Measurement & Analytical Solutions; and Process Technologies. It offers application management software, software-as-a-service applications, card systems/integrated security, toll and traffic systems, radio frequency identification card readers, and metering and remote monitoring products.

