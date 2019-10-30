Opko Health (NASDAQ:OPK) Trading Up 5.6% on Insider Buying Activity

Opko Health Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK)’s share price was up 5.6% during trading on Monday following insider buying activity. The stock traded as high as $1.55 and last traded at $1.52, approximately 12,892,619 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 173% from the average daily volume of 4,721,766 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.44.

Specifically, Vice Chairman Jane Ph D. Hsiao acquired 400,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.50 per share, for a total transaction of $600,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 24,475,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,712,720.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Phillip Md Et Al Frost acquired 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.50 per share, with a total value of $3,000,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,068,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,603,426.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 2,440,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,658,750 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 42.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of Opko Health in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Opko Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Opko Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Opko Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.01 and its 200-day moving average is $2.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company has a market cap of $886.47 million, a PE ratio of -5.84 and a beta of 2.22.

Opko Health (NASDAQ:OPK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.01. Opko Health had a negative net margin of 26.55% and a negative return on equity of 12.17%. The company had revenue of $226.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $225.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.01) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Opko Health Inc. will post -0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Opko Health by 4.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,520,785 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $76,910,000 after acquiring an additional 1,330,639 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Opko Health by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,467,543 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $74,341,000 after buying an additional 812,237 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Opko Health by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,195,696 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $10,238,000 after buying an additional 175,185 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Opko Health by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,387,816 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,827,000 after buying an additional 128,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management lifted its position in shares of Opko Health by 98.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management now owns 2,092,606 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,106,000 after buying an additional 1,037,669 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 24.54% of the company’s stock.

OPKO Health, Inc, a healthcare company, engages in the diagnostics and pharmaceuticals business in the United States, Ireland, Chile, Spain, Israel, Mexico, and internationally. The company's Diagnostics segment operates BioReference Laboratories, a clinical laboratory that offers laboratory testing services.

