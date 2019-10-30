Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:OPNT) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:OPNT) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 26,400 shares, a drop of 14.3% from the September 15th total of 30,800 shares. Approximately 0.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 20,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days.
OPNT stock traded down $0.25 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.45. The stock had a trading volume of 14,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,380. Opiant Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $9.98 and a twelve month high of $19.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.45 million, a P/E ratio of -2.18 and a beta of 0.32. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.33.
Opiant Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OPNT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The technology company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.86. Opiant Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 11.78% and a negative return on equity of 12.74%. The business had revenue of $6.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.91 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Opiant Pharmaceuticals will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
In related news, insider Phil Skolnick sold 10,000 shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.68, for a total value of $146,800.00. Also, Director Michael Sinclair sold 60,000 shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.52, for a total value of $751,200.00. Insiders have sold a total of 90,000 shares of company stock worth $1,155,500 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 30.88% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in Opiant Pharmaceuticals by 24.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Opiant Pharmaceuticals by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC now owns 315,468 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,180,000 after purchasing an additional 20,574 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Opiant Pharmaceuticals by 1,000.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,414 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 20,377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Opiant Pharmaceuticals by 93.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,792 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 10,045 shares in the last quarter. 20.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Opiant Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops pharmacological treatments for substance use, addictive and eating disorders. The company offers NARCAN nasal spray, a treatment to reverse opioid overdoses. Its pipeline of product candidates includes treatments for eating disorders, including bulimia nervosa and binge eating disorders, alcohol use disorders, a long term treatment to prevent relapse for patients with opioid use disorders, cocaine use disorders, and a heroin vaccine.
