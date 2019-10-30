Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:OPNT) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:OPNT) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 26,400 shares, a drop of 14.3% from the September 15th total of 30,800 shares. Approximately 0.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 20,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days.

OPNT stock traded down $0.25 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.45. The stock had a trading volume of 14,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,380. Opiant Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $9.98 and a twelve month high of $19.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.45 million, a P/E ratio of -2.18 and a beta of 0.32. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.33.

Opiant Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OPNT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The technology company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.86. Opiant Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 11.78% and a negative return on equity of 12.74%. The business had revenue of $6.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.91 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Opiant Pharmaceuticals will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

OPNT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, October 18th. TheStreet upgraded Opiant Pharmaceuticals from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th.

In related news, insider Phil Skolnick sold 10,000 shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.68, for a total value of $146,800.00. Also, Director Michael Sinclair sold 60,000 shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.52, for a total value of $751,200.00. Insiders have sold a total of 90,000 shares of company stock worth $1,155,500 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 30.88% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in Opiant Pharmaceuticals by 24.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Opiant Pharmaceuticals by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC now owns 315,468 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,180,000 after purchasing an additional 20,574 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Opiant Pharmaceuticals by 1,000.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,414 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 20,377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Opiant Pharmaceuticals by 93.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,792 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 10,045 shares in the last quarter. 20.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Opiant Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops pharmacological treatments for substance use, addictive and eating disorders. The company offers NARCAN nasal spray, a treatment to reverse opioid overdoses. Its pipeline of product candidates includes treatments for eating disorders, including bulimia nervosa and binge eating disorders, alcohol use disorders, a long term treatment to prevent relapse for patients with opioid use disorders, cocaine use disorders, and a heroin vaccine.

