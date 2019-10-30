OneSoft Solutions (CVE:OSS) Trading 3.3% Higher

OneSoft Solutions Inc (CVE:OSS) traded up 3.3% on Monday . The company traded as high as C$0.62 and last traded at C$0.62, 26,500 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 80% from the average session volume of 132,561 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.60.

The firm has a market capitalization of $70.89 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.73.

OneSoft Solutions (CVE:OSS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$0.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$0.90 million.

OneSoft Solutions Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides software services to the oil and gas pipeline industry in Canada and the United States. It offers Cognitive Integrity Management, a software-as-a-service application that uses the Microsoft Cloud Platform and services, including machine learning, a form of artificial computing intelligence, predictive analytics, business intelligence reporting, and other data science components to assist pipeline companies to reduce or prevent pipeline failures.

