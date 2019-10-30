ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) Rating Lowered to C+ at TheStreet

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) was downgraded by investment analysts at TheStreet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on ON. Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price target (down previously from $29.00) on shares of ON Semiconductor in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered ON Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. B. Riley set a $28.00 price target on ON Semiconductor and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of ON Semiconductor in a research report on Sunday. Finally, Loop Capital cut their price target on ON Semiconductor to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.44.

ON traded down $0.32 during trading on Monday, hitting $20.72. 252,782 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,434,591. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.58, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 2.18. ON Semiconductor has a 1-year low of $15.06 and a 1-year high of $23.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $19.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. ON Semiconductor had a return on equity of 21.96% and a net margin of 5.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. Analysts predict that ON Semiconductor will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Bernard Gutmann sold 43,266 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.79, for a total transaction of $812,968.14. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 700,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,159,463.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Simon Keeton sold 8,812 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.02, for a total transaction of $176,416.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 119,101 shares in the company, valued at $2,384,402.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in ON Semiconductor in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ON Semiconductor in the 2nd quarter valued at $71,000. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ON Semiconductor in the 2nd quarter valued at $77,000. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 4,983 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor by 40.4% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,375 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,835 shares in the last quarter. 95.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ON Semiconductor Corporation manufactures and sells semiconductor components for various electronic devices worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Power Solutions Group, Analog Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group. The Power Solutions Group segment offers discrete, module, and integrated semiconductor products for various applications, such as power switching and conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage reference.

