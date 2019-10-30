Olympus Labs (MOT) Price Reaches $0.0080

Olympus Labs (CURRENCY:MOT) traded down 0.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on October 30th. One Olympus Labs token can now be purchased for about $0.0080 or 0.00000088 BTC on popular exchanges including Bibox, IDEX, DDEX and OKEx. Olympus Labs has a market cap of $308,306.00 and approximately $752.00 worth of Olympus Labs was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Olympus Labs has traded up 19.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.78 or 0.00041294 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $526.24 or 0.05755765 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0359 or 0.00000393 BTC.

MEXC Token (MEXC) traded 26.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00004164 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0936 or 0.00001024 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 18.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0206 or 0.00000225 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00015244 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.20 or 0.00045921 BTC.

Olympus Labs Token Profile

Olympus Labs (MOT) is a token. Its launch date was November 16th, 2017. Olympus Labs’ total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 38,500,000 tokens. The official website for Olympus Labs is olympuslabs.io . The Reddit community for Olympus Labs is /r/OlympusLabs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Olympus Labs’ official message board is medium.com/olympuslabsbc . Olympus Labs’ official Twitter account is @olympuslabsbc and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Olympus Labs

Olympus Labs can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: FCoin, OKEx, Kyber Network, Bibox, DDEX and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Olympus Labs directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Olympus Labs should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Olympus Labs using one of the exchanges listed above.

