OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. Has $2.98 Million Holdings in Hess Corp. (NYSE:HES)

OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in Hess Corp. (NYSE:HES) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,262 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 900 shares during the quarter. OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Hess were worth $2,979,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HES. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hess in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Commonwealth Bank of Australia boosted its holdings in shares of Hess by 45.8% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 551 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hess by 79.6% in the second quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 573 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Hess by 120.8% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 828 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 453 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Hess by 181.5% in the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 915 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Hess alerts:

NYSE HES traded down $3.13 on Wednesday, hitting $64.67. 1,545,243 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,259,852. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The business’s fifty day moving average is $64.63 and its 200 day moving average is $62.47. Hess Corp. has a 52 week low of $35.59 and a 52 week high of $71.06. The company has a market capitalization of $20.07 billion, a PE ratio of -87.39 and a beta of 1.97.

Hess (NYSE:HES) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.32). Hess had a net margin of 1.09% and a return on equity of 0.46%. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Hess Corp. will post -0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. Hess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -135.14%.

In other Hess news, insider Michael R. Turner sold 11,258 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.71, for a total transaction of $694,731.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Barbara J. Lowery-Yilmaz sold 7,305 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.18, for a total transaction of $417,699.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 242,911 shares of company stock worth $16,012,509 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 12.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Hess in a research report on Monday, August 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $93.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $61.00 price objective on shares of Hess and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Hess in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Hess in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective (up previously from $75.00) on shares of Hess in a research report on Monday, October 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.08.

Hess Company Profile

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores for, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. The company conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Denmark, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities primarily offshore Guyana, Suriname, Canada, and in the Gulf of Mexico.

Read More: Consumer Price Index (CPI)

Receive News & Ratings for Hess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hess and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.