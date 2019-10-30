OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Raytheon (NYSE:RTN)

OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) by 4.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,246 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Raytheon were worth $637,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RTN. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Raytheon during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Raytheon by 95.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 166 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. First Financial Corp IN purchased a new position in shares of Raytheon during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Raytheon by 39.1% during the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 185 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Raytheon during the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Raytheon alerts:

Shares of NYSE RTN traded up $1.73 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $213.38. 493,496 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,891,731. Raytheon has a 52 week low of $144.27 and a 52 week high of $216.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.93 billion, a PE ratio of 20.11, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $199.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $185.19.

Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The aerospace company reported $3.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.86 by $0.22. Raytheon had a net margin of 11.47% and a return on equity of 27.23%. The company had revenue of $7.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Raytheon will post 11.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.9425 per share. This represents a $3.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 8th. Raytheon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.53%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wolfe Research set a $221.00 price target on shares of Raytheon and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. UBS Group set a $230.00 price target on shares of Raytheon and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Raytheon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Barclays set a $215.00 price target on shares of Raytheon and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $240.00 price target on shares of Raytheon and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Raytheon has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $217.94.

In other Raytheon news, VP Wesley D. Kremer sold 2,915 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $583,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 26,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,252,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Randa G. Newsome sold 4,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.10, for a total transaction of $856,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 18,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,639,747.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,769 shares of company stock valued at $2,120,750 over the last ninety days. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Raytheon

Raytheon Company develops integrated products, services, and solutions for the defense and other government markets worldwide. It operates through five segments: Integrated Defense Systems (IDS); Intelligence, Information and Services (IIS); Missile Systems (MS); Space and Airborne Systems (SAS); and Forcepoint.

Recommended Story: Risk Tolerance

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RTN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Raytheon (NYSE:RTN).

Receive News & Ratings for Raytheon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raytheon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.