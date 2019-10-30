OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. Buys 2,064 Shares of BP plc (NYSE:BP)

OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of BP plc (NYSE:BP) by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,141 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 2,064 shares during the period. OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in BP were worth $1,069,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BB&T Corp increased its position in shares of BP by 3.2% during the second quarter. BB&T Corp now owns 244,969 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $10,216,000 after buying an additional 7,698 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of BP by 64.6% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,681 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its position in shares of BP by 28.3% in the second quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 42,921 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,790,000 after purchasing an additional 9,455 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of BP by 20.7% in the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 32,065 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,335,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of BP by 10.4% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,882 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,025,000 after purchasing an additional 2,349 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.72% of the company’s stock.

Get BP alerts:

NYSE BP traded up $0.48 on Wednesday, reaching $38.41. 8,079,249 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,649,161. BP plc has a 12 month low of $35.73 and a 12 month high of $45.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.92. The stock has a market cap of $128.79 billion, a PE ratio of 10.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.75.

BP (NYSE:BP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.05. BP had a net margin of 2.97% and a return on equity of 12.12%. The business had revenue of $73.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.79 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that BP plc will post 2.87 EPS for the current year.

BP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $730.00 price objective on shares of BP in a research report on Tuesday. Grupo Santander upgraded shares of BP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Kepler Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of BP in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “buy” rating and issued a $710.00 price objective on shares of BP in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of BP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $46.30 to $48.60 in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $317.03.

BP Profile

BP p.l.c. engages in energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

See Also: Understanding Specialty Certificates of Deposit



Receive News & Ratings for BP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.