OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. Acquires 678 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 4.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,613 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 678 shares during the quarter. OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,852,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Financial Bank Trust Division boosted its position in Chevron by 18.4% in the second quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 74,960 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $9,328,000 after buying an additional 11,667 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 6.5% in the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 42,640 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,306,000 after acquiring an additional 2,617 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 0.4% in the second quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 53,721 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,685,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 3.8% in the second quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC now owns 2,943 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $366,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellenbecker Investment Group raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 8.7% in the second quarter. Ellenbecker Investment Group now owns 2,847 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $354,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. 65.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Chevron alerts:

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CVX. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Chevron in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $165.00 target price for the company. Barclays began coverage on shares of Chevron in a research note on Monday, August 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $145.00 target price for the company. Independent Research set a $127.00 target price on shares of Chevron and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Cowen set a $140.00 target price on shares of Chevron and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Chevron from $146.00 to $144.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $137.47.

In related news, Director Debra L. Reed purchased 4,250 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $118.14 per share, for a total transaction of $502,095.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 33,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $4,218,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 33,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,218,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 86,750 shares of company stock valued at $10,648,200 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CVX traded down $1.44 on Wednesday, reaching $116.69. 1,602,012 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,831,743. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $224.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $118.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $120.06. Chevron Co. has a 12 month low of $100.22 and a 12 month high of $127.34.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.53. Chevron had a net margin of 9.18% and a return on equity of 9.58%. The firm had revenue of $38.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.78 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 6.16 EPS for the current year.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Story: How to start trading in the forex market?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.