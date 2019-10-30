Odyssean Investment Trust (LON:OIT) Stock Price Up 2%

Odyssean Investment Trust PLC (LON:OIT)’s share price rose 2% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 104 ($1.36) and last traded at GBX 104 ($1.36), approximately 23,804 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. The stock had previously closed at GBX 102 ($1.33).

The company has a market cap of $91.75 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -64.38. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 100.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 92.72.

In related news, insider Arabella Cecil purchased 4,910 shares of Odyssean Investment Trust stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 101 ($1.32) per share, for a total transaction of £4,959.10 ($6,479.94). Also, insider Richard King purchased 3,250 shares of Odyssean Investment Trust stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 102 ($1.33) per share, with a total value of £3,315 ($4,331.63). Insiders bought 13,022 shares of company stock valued at $1,323,334 in the last quarter.

