NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Trading Up 0.8% Following Analyst Upgrade

NXP Semiconductors NV (NASDAQ:NXPI) shares traded up 0.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday after BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on the stock to $115.00. BMO Capital Markets currently has a market perform rating on the stock. NXP Semiconductors traded as high as $118.50 and last traded at $115.30, 184,861 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 94% from the average session volume of 2,980,778 shares. The stock had previously closed at $114.41.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $114.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $125.00 target price on NXP Semiconductors and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised NXP Semiconductors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. NXP Semiconductors presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $113.70.

In other NXP Semiconductors news, EVP Keith M. Shull sold 4,569 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.53, for a total transaction of $482,166.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,454,519.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Keith M. Shull sold 4,196 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.14, for a total value of $453,755.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,036,738.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,765 shares of company stock valued at $1,919,522 in the last ninety days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Next Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 55.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 374 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. 74.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a market cap of $35.71 billion, a PE ratio of 19.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $108.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $100.86.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The semiconductor provider reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.52. The company had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 23.05% and a net margin of 4.51%. On average, research analysts forecast that NXP Semiconductors NV will post 6.32 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 4th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th were paid a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. This is an increase from NXP Semiconductors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.25%.

NXP Semiconductors N.V., a semiconductor company, provides high performance mixed signal solutions for radio frequency (RF), analog, power management, interface, security, and digital processing products worldwide. The company offers products for audio and visual head-end unit applications, such as single-chip radio solutions, multi-standard radios, audio amplifiers and power analog products, and i.MX applications processors; in-vehicle networking products; two-way secure entry products; various sensors and microcontrollers; power management solutions; battery cell controllers; and solutions for radar, vision, vehicle-to-vehicle, and vehicle-to-infrastructure systems.

