NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Receives “Buy” Rating from Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reiterated their buy rating on shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) in a research note released on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $140.00 price target on the semiconductor provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on NXPI. Loop Capital set a $130.00 price target on NXP Semiconductors and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NXP Semiconductors from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $114.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded NXP Semiconductors from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. NXP Semiconductors currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $113.70.

Shares of NXPI stock traded up $0.40 on Tuesday, reaching $114.81. The company had a trading volume of 4,094,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,641,911. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market cap of $35.71 billion, a PE ratio of 19.33, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a 50-day moving average of $108.32 and a 200-day moving average of $100.95. NXP Semiconductors has a 12 month low of $67.62 and a 12 month high of $118.50.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The semiconductor provider reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.52. The company had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 23.05% and a net margin of 4.51%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that NXP Semiconductors will post 6.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th were given a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. This is an increase from NXP Semiconductors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio is 25.25%.

In other NXP Semiconductors news, EVP Keith M. Shull sold 4,196 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.14, for a total transaction of $453,755.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,036,738.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Keith M. Shull sold 4,569 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.53, for a total value of $482,166.57. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,454,519.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 18,765 shares of company stock valued at $1,919,522.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Next Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 55.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 374 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 74.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NXP Semiconductors

NXP Semiconductors N.V., a semiconductor company, provides high performance mixed signal solutions for radio frequency (RF), analog, power management, interface, security, and digital processing products worldwide. The company offers products for audio and visual head-end unit applications, such as single-chip radio solutions, multi-standard radios, audio amplifiers and power analog products, and i.MX applications processors; in-vehicle networking products; two-way secure entry products; various sensors and microcontrollers; power management solutions; battery cell controllers; and solutions for radar, vision, vehicle-to-vehicle, and vehicle-to-infrastructure systems.

