Nvwm LLC Reduces Holdings in FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT)

Nvwm LLC trimmed its stake in FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) by 7.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,844 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 141 shares during the period. Nvwm LLC’s holdings in FleetCor Technologies were worth $529,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of FleetCor Technologies by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,324,995 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,618,924,000 after buying an additional 141,974 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in FleetCor Technologies by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,346,739 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,063,332,000 after purchasing an additional 321,775 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in FleetCor Technologies by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,495,251 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,543,341,000 after purchasing an additional 402,662 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in FleetCor Technologies by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,847,154 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,080,473,000 after purchasing an additional 428,695 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in FleetCor Technologies by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 957,663 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $268,960,000 after purchasing an additional 28,754 shares during the period. 93.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on FLT shares. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $345.00 price target (up previously from $320.00) on shares of FleetCor Technologies in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of FleetCor Technologies from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Barclays set a $340.00 price target on shares of FleetCor Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. ValuEngine cut shares of FleetCor Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $340.00 price target on shares of FleetCor Technologies in a research note on Monday, July 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. FleetCor Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $282.82.

Shares of FLT stock traded up $1.41 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $300.00. The stock had a trading volume of 11,974 shares, compared to its average volume of 499,193. FleetCor Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $172.18 and a fifty-two week high of $304.65. The firm has a market cap of $25.77 billion, a PE ratio of 30.23, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $290.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $280.01.

FleetCor Technologies (NYSE:FLT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The business services provider reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.64 by $0.05. FleetCor Technologies had a net margin of 35.29% and a return on equity of 26.37%. The company had revenue of $647.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $633.95 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.57 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that FleetCor Technologies, Inc. will post 11.17 EPS for the current year.

FleetCor Technologies Profile

FleetCor Technologies, Inc provides commercial payment solutions in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Australasia. The company offers fuel payment solutions to businesses and government entities that operate vehicle fleets, as well as to oil and leasing companies, and fuel marketers. Its fuel payment products are in the form of plastic cards, electronic RFID tags, and paper vouchers to purchase fuel, oil, vehicle maintenance supplies and services, and building supplies.

