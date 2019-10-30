Nvwm LLC Purchases 638 Shares of Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK)

Nvwm LLC raised its position in shares of Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK) by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,223 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 638 shares during the quarter. Nvwm LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $692,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Duke Energy by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 59,914,178 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,286,827,000 after acquiring an additional 1,102,963 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Duke Energy by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 50,433,503 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,450,250,000 after acquiring an additional 888,787 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Duke Energy by 43.9% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 11,711,714 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,033,443,000 after acquiring an additional 3,574,870 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Duke Energy by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,852,985 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $869,427,000 after acquiring an additional 566,287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Duke Energy by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 8,419,329 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $742,922,000 after acquiring an additional 263,100 shares in the last quarter. 60.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Douglas F. Esamann sold 4,430 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.44, for a total value of $409,509.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 64,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,982,901.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Lloyd M. Yates sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.81, for a total value of $1,816,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,154 shares in the company, valued at $3,737,194.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 26,802 shares of company stock worth $2,443,654. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup cut their price objective on Duke Energy from $91.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. SunTrust Banks set a $96.00 price objective on Duke Energy and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Duke Energy from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Duke Energy from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Duke Energy from $91.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.22.

Shares of DUK traded up $0.48 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $94.01. The company had a trading volume of 1,645,685 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,441,319. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $95.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $90.56. Duke Energy Corp has a 52 week low of $80.89 and a 52 week high of $97.37. The company has a market capitalization of $68.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.09.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.14. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.02% and a net margin of 13.23%. The firm had revenue of $5.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Duke Energy Corp will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a $0.945 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $3.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.02%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.08%.

Duke Energy Profile

Duke Energy Corp. engages in distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations primarily through the regulated public utilities of Duke Energy Carolinas, Duke Energy Progress, Duke Energy Florida, Duke Energy Indiana and Duke Energy Ohio.

