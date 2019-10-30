Nvwm LLC Purchases 223 Shares of Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD)

Nvwm LLC increased its position in shares of Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 5.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,270 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period. Nvwm LLC’s holdings in Mcdonald’s were worth $917,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MCD. Salomon & Ludwin LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mcdonald’s by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 1,280 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. First Command Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Mcdonald’s by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. First Command Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,857 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Mcdonald’s by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,428 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $712,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mcdonald’s by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 535 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mcdonald’s by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 2,344 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $487,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Mcdonald's alerts:

MCD stock traded up $4.27 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $196.89. 6,266,117 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,251,141. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $208.16 and its 200 day moving average is $207.24. Mcdonald’s Corp has a twelve month low of $169.04 and a twelve month high of $221.93. The firm has a market cap of $146.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.49.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The fast-food giant reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $5.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.47 billion. Mcdonald’s had a negative return on equity of 92.46% and a net margin of 28.09%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.10 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 7.87 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This is a positive change from Mcdonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.16. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. Mcdonald’s’s payout ratio is currently 58.73%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MCD. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Mcdonald’s in a research note on Monday, July 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price objective on the stock. Longbow Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Mcdonald’s in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Mcdonald’s in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Mcdonald’s from $230.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Mcdonald’s from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mcdonald’s presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $222.56.

In other Mcdonald’s news, EVP Silvia Lagnado sold 26,649 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.58, for a total transaction of $5,665,044.42. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,530,622.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 457 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.15, for a total value of $99,694.55. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $294,066.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

About Mcdonald’s

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

See Also: How are dividend achievers different from dividend aristocrats?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD).

Receive News & Ratings for Mcdonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mcdonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.