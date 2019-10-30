Nvwm LLC Increases Holdings in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C)

Nvwm LLC raised its stake in shares of Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 194.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 30,246 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 19,961 shares during the quarter. Nvwm LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $775,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Garrison Point Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Citigroup by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Garrison Point Advisors LLC now owns 5,560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $389,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Ridgewood Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Citigroup by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 4,085 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. Essex Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Citigroup by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 22,728 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,592,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its holdings in Citigroup by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 7,782 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $542,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its holdings in Citigroup by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 6,603 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $456,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of C traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $73.01. 1,249,305 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,207,816. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $69.85 and a 200-day moving average of $68.01. Citigroup Inc has a 52 week low of $48.42 and a 52 week high of $74.28. The stock has a market cap of $166.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.97, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.12. Citigroup had a net margin of 18.28% and a return on equity of 10.16%. The business had revenue of $18.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.73 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Citigroup Inc will post 7.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 1st. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.68%.

C has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America downgraded shares of Citigroup to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Citigroup from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Citigroup to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Citigroup from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co set a $85.00 target price on shares of Citigroup and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Citigroup presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.75.

In other Citigroup news, insider Michael Whitaker sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.03, for a total transaction of $465,225.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 93,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,821,391.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services for consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

