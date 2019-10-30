Nvwm LLC Cuts Holdings in Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS)

Nvwm LLC trimmed its stake in Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) by 2.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,546 shares of the company’s stock after selling 574 shares during the period. Zoetis accounts for about 1.6% of Nvwm LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Nvwm LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $2,560,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its position in Zoetis by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 6,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $837,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp increased its position in Zoetis by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 57,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,200,000 after buying an additional 3,776 shares during the period. OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Zoetis in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $200,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of Zoetis by 15.3% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 188,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,482,000 after purchasing an additional 24,943 shares during the period. Finally, Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH increased its position in shares of Zoetis by 29.9% during the third quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH now owns 39,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,905,000 after purchasing an additional 9,139 shares during the period. 90.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Zoetis alerts:

ZTS stock traded up $1.44 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $127.60. The company had a trading volume of 1,783,867 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,831,034. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $125.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $115.30. The company has a current ratio of 4.17, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74. The company has a market cap of $59.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.87. Zoetis Inc has a fifty-two week low of $78.90 and a fifty-two week high of $130.20.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 72.86% and a net margin of 22.74%. Zoetis’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Zoetis Inc will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 22nd will be paid a $0.164 dividend. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 21st. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is 21.09%.

ZTS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Zoetis from $100.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Credit Suisse Group set a $138.00 price objective on Zoetis and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on Zoetis from $132.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Zoetis from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $140.00 price objective on Zoetis and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.69.

In related news, EVP Kristin C. Peck sold 11,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.22, for a total value of $1,417,030.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 48,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,022,623.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Clinton A. Jr. Lewis sold 6,123 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.51, for a total value of $756,251.73. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,465,935.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 34,332 shares of company stock worth $4,258,182. 0.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Zoetis

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

See Also: Tariff

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS).

Receive News & Ratings for Zoetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.