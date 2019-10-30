Nvwm LLC Acquires 107 Shares of Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN)

Nvwm LLC boosted its holdings in Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Accenture accounts for approximately 0.9% of Nvwm LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Nvwm LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $1,539,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ACN. Highland Private Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Accenture by 4.8% during the second quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 1,446 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Accenture during the second quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Private Trust Co. NA increased its position in shares of Accenture by 1.6% during the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 3,642 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $672,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its position in shares of Accenture by 17.3% during the second quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 4,689 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $866,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the period. Finally, YHB Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Accenture during the second quarter valued at approximately $204,000. 69.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:ACN traded up $1.78 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $186.58. The company had a trading volume of 1,233,481 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,942,938. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $188.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $187.09. Accenture Plc has a one year low of $132.63 and a one year high of $202.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $122.88 billion, a PE ratio of 25.35, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.04.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 26th. The information technology services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.03. Accenture had a return on equity of 34.30% and a net margin of 11.06%. The firm had revenue of $11.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.58 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Accenture Plc will post 7.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 17th will be given a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 16th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.48%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on Accenture in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $227.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets set a $200.00 price objective on Accenture and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $216.00 price objective on Accenture and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $203.00 price objective on Accenture and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Accenture from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $203.25.

In other Accenture news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 2,663 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.21, for a total value of $493,214.23. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 165,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,638,549.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel T. London sold 2,283 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.03, for a total value of $429,272.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,294 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,132,090.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 36,939 shares of company stock worth $6,865,599 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Accenture Profile

Accenture plc provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in Ireland and internationally. Its Communications, Media & Technology segment provides professional services that help clients accelerate and deliver digital transformation, develop industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiencies and business results for communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies.

