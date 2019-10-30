NVE Corp (NVEC) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $1.00 on November 29th

NVE Corp (NASDAQ:NVEC) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 23rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, November 4th will be given a dividend of 1.00 per share by the semiconductor company on Friday, November 29th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.35%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 1st.

NVE stock traded down $0.43 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $63.00. The stock had a trading volume of 350 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,165. NVE has a 52-week low of $61.46 and a 52-week high of $104.30. The firm has a market cap of $312.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.75 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a fifty day moving average of $66.47 and a 200 day moving average of $72.74.

NVEC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of NVE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. BidaskClub lowered shares of NVE from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

NVE Corporation develops and sells devices that use spintronics, a nanotechnology that utilizes electron spin to acquire, store, and transmit information. The company manufactures spintronic products, including sensors and couplers for use in acquiring and transmitting data. Its products comprise standard sensors to detect the presence of a magnetic or metallic material to determine position or speed primarily for the factory automation market; and custom and medical sensors for medical devices to replace electromechanical magnetic switches.

