NVE Corp (NASDAQ:NVEC) Short Interest Update

NVE Corp (NASDAQ:NVEC) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 63,900 shares, a growth of 21.7% from the September 15th total of 52,500 shares. Currently, 1.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 39,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days.

Shares of NVEC stock traded down $0.49 on Wednesday, hitting $62.94. 25,700 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,793. The firm has a market capitalization of $312.04 million, a PE ratio of 22.75 and a beta of 1.37. NVE has a one year low of $61.46 and a one year high of $104.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $66.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.56.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 4th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 1st. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.36%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of NVE by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 70,958 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,940,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the period. Quantamental Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of NVE by 161.6% during the 2nd quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 497 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of NVE by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,589 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $807,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of NVE by 362.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 504 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of NVE by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 7,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $494,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on NVEC shares. ValuEngine upgraded NVE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. BidaskClub downgraded NVE from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

NVE Company Profile

NVE Corporation develops and sells devices that use spintronics, a nanotechnology that utilizes electron spin to acquire, store, and transmit information. The company manufactures spintronic products, including sensors and couplers for use in acquiring and transmitting data. Its products comprise standard sensors to detect the presence of a magnetic or metallic material to determine position or speed primarily for the factory automation market; and custom and medical sensors for medical devices to replace electromechanical magnetic switches.

