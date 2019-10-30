Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opp Fund (NYSE:JSD) Share Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $14.89

Shares of Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opp Fund (NYSE:JSD) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.89 and traded as low as $14.58. Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opp Fund shares last traded at $14.60, with a volume of 309 shares traded.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.32.

Get Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opp Fund alerts:

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be paid a $0.097 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 11th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.96%.

In other Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opp Fund news, insider Scott C. Caraher sold 11,122 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.09, for a total value of $167,830.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opp Fund by 7.1% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 389,416 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $6,172,000 after buying an additional 25,737 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opp Fund during the second quarter valued at $2,994,000. Shaker Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opp Fund by 32.0% during the third quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 110,937 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,662,000 after buying an additional 26,864 shares during the period. Zazove Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opp Fund during the second quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opp Fund by 3.9% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 75,767 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,177,000 after buying an additional 2,870 shares during the period.

About Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opp Fund (NYSE:JSD)

Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund is a fund launched and managed by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors, Inc and Symphony Asset Management LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund is domiciled in United States.

Featured Article: How is the LIBOR rate calculated?

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opp Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opp Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.