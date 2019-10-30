Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opp Fund (NYSE:JSD) Share Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $14.89

Shares of Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opp Fund (NYSE:JSD) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.89 and traded as low as $14.58. Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opp Fund shares last traded at $14.60, with a volume of 309 shares traded.
The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.32.
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be paid a $0.097 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 11th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.96%.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opp Fund by 7.1% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 389,416 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $6,172,000 after buying an additional 25,737 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opp Fund during the second quarter valued at $2,994,000. Shaker Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opp Fund by 32.0% during the third quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 110,937 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,662,000 after buying an additional 26,864 shares during the period. Zazove Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opp Fund during the second quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opp Fund by 3.9% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 75,767 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,177,000 after buying an additional 2,870 shares during the period.
About Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opp Fund (NYSE:JSD)
Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund is a fund launched and managed by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors, Inc and Symphony Asset Management LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund is domiciled in United States.
