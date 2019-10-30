NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) Updates FY19 Earnings Guidance

NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) issued an update on its FY19 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.35-2.40 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.32. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.16 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of prior $2.25-2.35.
NuVasive stock traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $66.46. 619,500 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 553,270. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $65.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.49. The company has a current ratio of 3.60, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a PE ratio of 29.80, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.20. NuVasive has a one year low of $43.51 and a one year high of $69.10.
NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The medical device company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $292.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $290.59 million. NuVasive had a return on equity of 15.09% and a net margin of 4.65%. The business’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that NuVasive will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About NuVasive
NuVasive, Inc, a medical device company, develops and markets minimally disruptive surgical products and procedurally integrated solutions for spine surgery. Its products focus on applications for spine fusion surgery, including ancillary products and services used to aid in the surgical procedure. The company's principal products include Maximum Access Surgery, a minimally disruptive surgical platform, which includes its software-driven nerve detection and avoidance systems, and intraoperative monitoring (IOM) services and support; MaXcess, an integrated split-blade retractor system; and various specialized implants and biologics.
