NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) Updates FY19 Earnings Guidance

NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) issued an update on its FY19 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.35-2.40 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.32. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.16 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of prior $2.25-2.35.

NuVasive stock traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $66.46. 619,500 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 553,270. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $65.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.49. The company has a current ratio of 3.60, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a PE ratio of 29.80, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.20. NuVasive has a one year low of $43.51 and a one year high of $69.10.

NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The medical device company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $292.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $290.59 million. NuVasive had a return on equity of 15.09% and a net margin of 4.65%. The business’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that NuVasive will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on NUVA shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on NuVasive from $57.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $72.00 price objective on NuVasive and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on NuVasive to $74.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. ValuEngine cut NuVasive from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Cowen set a $75.00 price objective on NuVasive and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. NuVasive currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $67.43.

About NuVasive

NuVasive, Inc, a medical device company, develops and markets minimally disruptive surgical products and procedurally integrated solutions for spine surgery. Its products focus on applications for spine fusion surgery, including ancillary products and services used to aid in the surgical procedure. The company's principal products include Maximum Access Surgery, a minimally disruptive surgical platform, which includes its software-driven nerve detection and avoidance systems, and intraoperative monitoring (IOM) services and support; MaXcess, an integrated split-blade retractor system; and various specialized implants and biologics.

