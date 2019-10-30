NuStar Energy (NYSE:NS) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

NuStar Energy (NYSE:NS) was downgraded by ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of NuStar Energy in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. NuStar Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.60.

Shares of NS stock traded down $0.06 on Wednesday, hitting $27.94. 348,632 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 457,607. The firm has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.70, a PEG ratio of 15.52 and a beta of 1.55. NuStar Energy has a 52 week low of $19.81 and a 52 week high of $30.06. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.40.

NuStar Energy (NYSE:NS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The pipeline company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $372.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $474.77 million. NuStar Energy had a negative net margin of 9.77% and a positive return on equity of 31.79%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.15 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that NuStar Energy will post 1.81 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in NuStar Energy by 15,258.6% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,106,685 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $355,715,000 after acquiring an additional 13,021,347 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. increased its holdings in NuStar Energy by 43.8% in the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 5,804,003 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $157,521,000 after acquiring an additional 1,768,331 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in NuStar Energy by 151.9% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 777,587 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $20,629,000 after acquiring an additional 468,940 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in NuStar Energy by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 775,468 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $21,046,000 after acquiring an additional 117,530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in NuStar Energy by 28.2% in the 2nd quarter. Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC now owns 505,362 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $13,953,000 after acquiring an additional 111,083 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.12% of the company’s stock.

About NuStar Energy

NuStar Energy L.P. engages in the terminalling, storage, and marketing of petroleum products. The company also engages in the transportation of petroleum products and anhydrous ammonia. It operates through three segments: Pipeline, Storage, and Fuels Marketing. The Pipeline segment transports refined petroleum products, crude oil, and anhydrous ammonia.

