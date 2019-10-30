NULS (NULS) Price Up 47.4% Over Last Week

NULS (CURRENCY:NULS) traded up 3.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on October 30th. In the last week, NULS has traded up 47.4% against the dollar. NULS has a total market capitalization of $31.83 million and approximately $6.47 million worth of NULS was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NULS token can now be purchased for approximately $0.43 or 0.00004716 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including DragonEX, CoinBene, Bit-Z and OKEx.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

NULS Token Profile

NULS’s genesis date was September 1st, 2017. NULS’s total supply is 105,838,574 tokens and its circulating supply is 73,770,500 tokens. NULS’s official message board is steemit.com/@nuls . NULS’s official website is nuls.io . NULS’s official Twitter account is @nulsservice and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for NULS is /r/nulsservice and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

NULS Token Trading

NULS can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DragonEX, OKEx, Bit-Z, ChaoEX, CoinBene, Kucoin, QBTC and Binance. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NULS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NULS should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NULS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

