null (NYSE:AEF)’s share price rose 0.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $7.17 and last traded at $7.14, approximately 1,200 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 80,543 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.13.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.16.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.045 per share. This is a positive change from null’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 20th. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%.

Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund and managed by Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of Chile. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors. It employs fundamental analysis with a bottom-up security selection approach to create its portfolio.

