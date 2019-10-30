Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) Shares Purchased by Leavell Investment Management Inc.

Leavell Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,134 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Novartis were worth $272,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its position in shares of Novartis by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 25,617,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,339,147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,760,424 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Novartis by 26.6% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,069,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,573,000 after acquiring an additional 854,857 shares in the last quarter. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc raised its position in shares of Novartis by 23.8% during the 2nd quarter. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc now owns 2,776,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,838,000 after acquiring an additional 533,376 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Novartis by 27.1% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,225,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,224,000 after buying an additional 474,241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scharf Investments LLC grew its stake in Novartis by 46.4% during the 2nd quarter. Scharf Investments LLC now owns 1,278,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,745,000 after buying an additional 405,449 shares during the last quarter. 11.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on NVS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “sell” rating on shares of Novartis in a research note on Friday, July 5th. ValuEngine upgraded Novartis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Argus upped their price objective on Novartis to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Novartis in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.28.

Shares of NYSE:NVS traded down $0.99 on Wednesday, hitting $87.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 417,564 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,839,911. Novartis AG has a 12 month low of $72.19 and a 12 month high of $95.00. The company has a market capitalization of $199.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.59. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $86.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.10. Novartis had a return on equity of 20.86% and a net margin of 24.43%. The company had revenue of $12.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Novartis AG will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicines segment offers patented prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology and dermatology, respiratory, cardio-metabolic, and established medicine products.

