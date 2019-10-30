NorthWestern (NYSE:NWE) Announces Earnings Results

NorthWestern (NYSE:NWE) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The utilities provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.13), Briefing.com reports. NorthWestern had a net margin of 17.30% and a return on equity of 9.86%. The company had revenue of $274.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $295.48 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. NorthWestern updated its FY19 guidance to $3.38-3.48 EPS.

NWE stock traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $72.53. The company had a trading volume of 376,039 shares, compared to its average volume of 232,247. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $74.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.08. NorthWestern has a fifty-two week low of $57.28 and a fifty-two week high of $76.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a PE ratio of 21.40, a P/E/G ratio of 8.01 and a beta of 0.20.

Get NorthWestern alerts:

In other news, VP Bobbi L. Schroeppel sold 570 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.24, for a total transaction of $40,036.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 20,816 shares in the company, valued at $1,462,115.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Robert C. Rowe sold 4,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.17, for a total value of $293,131.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. ValuEngine downgraded NorthWestern from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NorthWestern from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Barclays restated a “sell” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of NorthWestern in a research note on Sunday, July 28th. Finally, Williams Capital upgraded NorthWestern from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. NorthWestern presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.67.

NorthWestern Company Profile

NorthWestern Corporation, doing business as NorthWestern Energy, provides electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers. The company operates through Electric Operations and Natural Gas Operations segments. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and produces, stores, transmits, and distributes natural gas, as well as owns municipal franchises to provide natural gas service in the communities.

Further Reading: What is the Fibonacci sequence?



Receive News & Ratings for NorthWestern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NorthWestern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.