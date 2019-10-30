Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) to Post FY2019 Earnings of $20.20 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2019 EPS estimates for Northrop Grumman in a research report issued on Sunday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Kahyaoglu now anticipates that the aerospace company will post earnings per share of $20.20 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $19.40. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Northrop Grumman’s Q4 2019 earnings at $4.60 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $23.00 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $26.10 EPS.

NOC has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $418.00 to $437.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $405.00 price objective (up previously from $355.00) on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Barclays set a $415.00 price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $300.00 to $364.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $377.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $361.92.

Shares of NYSE NOC opened at $347.17 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The company has a market cap of $58.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.28, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.80. Northrop Grumman has a 1 year low of $223.63 and a 1 year high of $383.89. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $363.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $333.91.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The aerospace company reported $5.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.74 by $0.75. The company had revenue of $8.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.56 billion. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 39.12% and a net margin of 9.05%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $6.54 earnings per share.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman during the second quarter valued at approximately $9,784,000. Calamos Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 46.2% during the second quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,657 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $6,998,000 after acquiring an additional 6,845 shares in the last quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 3.4% during the second quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC now owns 10,191 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,293,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC raised its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 4.8% during the second quarter. Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC now owns 1,495 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $483,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,150,000. 83.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Northrop Grumman Corporation, a security company, provides products in the areas of autonomous systems, cyber, space, strikes, and logistics and modernizations in the United States, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Aerospace Systems, Innovation Systems, Mission Systems, and Technology Services.

