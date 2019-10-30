Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) Shares Acquired by Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH

Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH raised its position in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 66.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 11,183 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,479 shares during the quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $4,134,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman in the second quarter valued at approximately $9,784,000. Calamos Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 46.2% in the second quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,657 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $6,998,000 after purchasing an additional 6,845 shares during the last quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 3.4% in the second quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC now owns 10,191 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,293,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC increased its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 4.8% in the second quarter. Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC now owns 1,495 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $483,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,150,000. 83.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Northrop Grumman alerts:

NOC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $418.00 to $437.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $374.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Barclays set a $415.00 price objective on Northrop Grumman and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $405.00 price objective (up from $355.00) on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Northrop Grumman from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $361.92.

Shares of NOC traded up $4.22 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $351.39. 18,130 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,133,928. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 52-week low of $223.63 and a 52-week high of $383.89. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $363.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $333.91. The firm has a market cap of $58.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.29.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The aerospace company reported $5.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.74 by $0.75. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 39.12% and a net margin of 9.05%. The business had revenue of $8.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.56 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $6.54 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 20.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Northrop Grumman

Northrop Grumman Corporation, a security company, provides products in the areas of autonomous systems, cyber, space, strikes, and logistics and modernizations in the United States, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Aerospace Systems, Innovation Systems, Mission Systems, and Technology Services.

Featured Article: Trading Penny Stocks



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC).

Receive News & Ratings for Northrop Grumman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northrop Grumman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.